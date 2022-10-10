Investigative Reporter William Ingalls promoted to 10 P.M. News Anchor at 13 WREX

ROCKFORD (WREX) – 13 WREX Investigative Reporter and Illinois native, William Ingalls, will join Brittany Hardaway as co-anchor of the weekday 10 p.m. newscast beginning in mid-October. Ingalls has been with 13 WREX since 2019.
“I was born and raised in Rockford and am proud to call it my home,” said Ingalls. “I grew up watching 13 WREX as a kid. I am honored and excited to grow my role at the station and in the community.”
Ingalls attended Christian Life High School, then went on to Augustana College in Rock Island, IL where he graduated in 2019.
Ingalls joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in the summer of 2018 but came back after graduation to join the staff full-time as a photojournalist. He was later promoted to full-time reporter and took over investigative reporter duties in 2021.
“Will is a newsroom leader and a mentor to our young reporters,” said Gregory Deffenbaugh, News Director for 13 WREX. “To have Illinois natives Derek Bayne, Brittany Hardaway and William Ingalls anchor our afternoon and evening newscast is not only a win for our station but also for our community because all three value the Stateline area.”
Ingalls is also a licensed drone pilot and captures many of the aerial footage for 13 WREX with the station’s drone. Some of his most memorable work includes the stories that capture the Stateline’s holiday light displays from the sky.
“Will’s leadership has helped this station immensely and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow in this new role,” said Ed Reams, Vice President & General Manager of 13 WREX. “He truly cares about his hometown, the Stateline community and our viewers.”
13 WREX (WREX–TV) is owned by Allen Media Broadcasting and is the NBC affiliate for the Rockford television market (DMA 139).