Investigation opened with Fischer Excavating for Machesney Park construction death

MACHESNEY PARK — A 69-year-old man died following an incident at a construction site in Machesney Park.

The 69-year-old is identified as Roger Stambaugh. Stambaugh was standing near an excavator when a concrete sewer pipe rolled toward him and pinned him against a machine.

After being taken to a nearby hospital, Stambaugh was pronounced deceased.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the construction company Fischer Excavating was cited in 2022 for a similar incident. During that incident, the worker got struck by an excavator.

The last citation the company had, was in 2013, with a fine of more than 65 thousand dollars.

"The village of Machesney Park extends our deepest sympathies to the Fischer Excavating employee who lost his life while working on the storm sewer project along Steele Drive. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are conducting an investigation,” said James Richter, Village Administrator.

