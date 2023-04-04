Introducing the school board candidates that can impact Rockford Public Schools

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Taking a closer look at the schools in RPS 205 Sub-district F, including Cherry Valley Elementary School, Hillman Elementary Schools, and Rolling Green Elementary School. The two candidates head to head on the ballots are Juan Reyes and Kimberly Haley.
Haley, the current RPS 205 Sub-District F board member, if re-elected, wants to put an emphasis on early childhood education, vocational preparation, and parent involvement. A key feature Haley wants to utilize is building confidence in students early in their education, to help them further succeed in middle school and high school.
"If students don't have that confidence moving forward, then they don't do well as they progress through elementary school, middle school and high school," Haley said.
"Having that early childhood education focus, builds a solid academic foundation focused on reading and math skills. So students are on track, even when they get into third grade."
Her opponent, Reyes, wants to raise the graduation rate and literacy levels, similar to other candidates in the district, however, wants to put an emphasis on transparency and great communication.
"I want to see how we can collaborate everybody together. family, teachers, and administration," Reyes said.
"I think there's a disconnect somewhere. I want to figure out how we can connect everything back together. That way we can get our children to start being better prepared for our our workforce out there in society in general."
Haley wants to bring changes not only to Sub - District F, but the entire district as a whole. Currently, leadership programs exist at Cherry Valley Elementary that she plans to bring to the other schools in this district if elected.
"They are also allowed opportunities to be in leadership positions, so there is a program that I know that Cherry Valley Elementary School is working to have in place where students are given the opportunity to be to be leaders," Haley said.
"Whether that's a leader for day or for a week, but they're given that opportunity to lead in the libraries [or] in the classrooms."
Reyes wants follows the strict acronym, CPPA (Children, Parents, Process, and Accountability). With interest in changing the graduation and literacy levels, on a personal level with parents.
Both candidates have experience sitting on boards for different establishments, however, Reyes has never sat on a school board.
Election day takes place on April 4th. For any information on voting in the local consolidated elections, particularly for RPS 205 school board members, you may visit the Winnebago County Clerk Website.