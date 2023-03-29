 Skip to main content
Interstate closed down after major crash on I-39 near Perryville Road

I39/Perryville Road crash 1
Interstate I-39/Perryville Crash Traffic Map

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of northbound Interstate 39 are blocked at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley, just before the Harrison Road/eastbound US 20 interchange because of a crash.

Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene.

I-39/Perryville Road Crash

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

