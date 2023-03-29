Interstate closed down after major crash on I-39 near Perryville Road

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that all lanes of northbound Interstate 39 are blocked at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley, just before the Harrison Road/eastbound US 20 interchange because of a crash.
Winnebago County: All lanes of northbound Interstate 39 are blocked at Perryville Road in Cherry Valley, just before the Harrison Road/eastbound US 20 interchange, because of a crash. pic.twitter.com/1gDPmOStDf— IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) March 29, 2023
Multiple law enforcement units are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.