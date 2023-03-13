International Women's Baseball Center coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD — The International Women's Baseball Center is in the works for Rockford.
The renderings of the new city were released showing the upcoming offerings, including the Women's Baseball Hall of Fame and Activity Center. There will also be a plaza honoring players in the games' history.
The center will be built near Beyer Field, where the Rockford Peaches played their games.
The architect behind the project is Jeanne Gang, who is originally from Belvidere and also worked on the Starlight Theatre.
The International Women's Baseball Association said the facility coming to Rockford is very special to everyone working on it.
"It's a dream come true. I mean, I think Rockford is the creator of women's baseball and I worked long and hard to make sure that we got the chance to have the museum because there are many places that were interested. But,it's just a natural fit here with Rockford," Rosemary Collins, a International Women's Baseball Board member, said.
There is not currently a center such as this one for Women's Baseball. Kat Williams said getting to know the Rockford area confirmed that one was needed.
"There isn't one for women and yet we have as long a history and legacy in the game as men do. And when we first came to Rockford and we were introduced to the people there we saw the space, we were donated the property and we knew this was the spot. This is the home for girls and women in baseball," said Williams.
Collins also said the interest in this facility reaches across the globe.
"We've already had people calling up and asking us when the museum will open. That's the interest in this," said Collins. "Internationally women's baseball is really a strong sport and so we have a lot of international interest and a lot of national interest in this too."
Maybelle Blair is a former women's baseball player. She said there is no better home for this facility than Rockford.
"Where else is better to have a home then where the Rockford Peaches played? Right there in Rockford, Illinois where's it's so famous," said Blair. "We gotta have our home and that's what we're building and working for. We're going to build that park there and stadium and museum. Anytime I think about it I get 10 years younger."
Blair also said she can envision the opportunities a center like this can bring for girls who want to play baseball.
"It's going to happen and I can just, I lean back and I think as I'm rocking in my rocking chair I can just picture all those girls out there playing baseball," said Blair.
The team behind the project is currently in the process of fundraising and no opening date has been set.