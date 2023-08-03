Integrated HomeCare Service celebrates 35th anniversary

WREX — Integrated HomeCare Services is celebrating their 35th year in business.
The company supplies durable medical equipment to community members in both Rockford and Beloit.
The business opened in 1988 and has continued to be family-owned throughout.
As for being such a long-standing business, the company has great pride in the work they have done as they continue to look towards their next 35 years.
"Our family is very proud of all of our employees that we've had over the 35 years. We've really grown in this community, expanded into Wisconsin in the past several years. So it's been great, ya know, as hopefully the 3rd generation will be coming along soon to work in the company as well," said CEO, Mark Hatch.
Integrated HomeCare Services will be offering discounts and promotions through August 10th to celebrate the anniversary.