New gaming facility for youth, promotes careers in technology

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new state of the art gaming facility is up and and running at the 'Boys and Girls Club of Rockford' fairgrounds location, after receiving a highly competitive grant. The new facility is to create access, equity, and career readiness in the field of Technology.
"It's been quite an experience," the Youth Mentor for the E - Sports facility, Randy James said.
"It's been amazing, because we didn't have this growing up. And there's so much opportunity out here that we didn't have."
The grant comes from Comcast, totaling to $75,000, from Comcast's Digital equity & Digital Transformation funding. The new equipment includes six gaming PCs, a console gaming area, three Xbox's, Nintendo switches, and 12 academic desktop units.
"It makes me feel good. because when I see the kids, cooperating, [and] progressing in the games, that actually takes on another aspect in life," the Academic Navigator for Boys & Girls Club, Brenden Townes said.
"That gives them confidence for this and then confidence goes a long way."
The facility has been in place now for four months, and has new additions, with a growing curriculum to help students implement the gaming in their educational tutoring.
"The mission is to increase the participation of the minorities within the video game industry, for the jobs that are being created," James said.
"So they have equal opportunity at those jobs at a career to excel in life."
Some potential jobs that this new facility focuses on are marketing, graphic design, and animation. The facility is available to all club youth.