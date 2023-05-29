Inspiring 815: Stateline woman promotes healthy living amid cancer battle

Melissa Stucky, beat breast cancer in 2019, after a long battle, she thought she would never have to deal with cancer again, helping others work out and live a healthy lifestyle. Almost four years later, in January 2023, she got the heartbreaking news, that her cancer had returned.
"I would look at my husband and say, Is this a nightmare? Like, can you please just wake me up from this," Stucky said.
This time, her cancer is even more aggressive, now battling triple negative stage four breast cancer, that has spread to her liver.
"I have been given timelines by doctors. At first they told me it could be months, or it could be years. But cancer would be what will end my life," Stucky said.
"To find out at age 38, you have stage four cancer is obviously very, very difficult."
Even in the midst of this unbearable battle, Stucky still finds a way to remain positive, continuing to encourage others through work outs, living a healthy lifestyle, and sharing her motto, 'Stay in the day'.
"Stay in the day. I'm not going to worry about what's going to happen next month or two months from now," Stucky said.
"I want to enjoy the time that I have right now, with my family and with my friends."
Her friends, shocked, but being the support she needs.
"I'll never forget that moment [when I found out]," Stucky's close friend, Amber Laue said.
"You know, trying to be strong for her and giving her the support and love that she needs but also being just completely heartbroken for her at the same time, because it's just not fair. I hope she knows how much she has inspired not only myself but my personal children, her students, her friends, her family."
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the Stucky family alleviate financial burden. She plans to continue to be positive through the battle, and continue to encourage others. Stucky is currently in treatment.