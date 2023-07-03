Inspiring 815: Therapist educates Stateline schools on suicide awareness

(WREX) — Kevin Polky made it his mission to make an impact in the mental health field close to 30 years ago.
Now, he has organizations across the Stateline, including "Shatter Our Silence," a philanthropic effort to educate students, faculty and staff at local schools on suicide awareness.
"So we didn't know for sure what we needed to do, we just knew that we needed to raise the awareness and educate individuals on the factors that lead to young adult suicide," Polky said.
Shatter Our Silence (SOS) was created after three people died by suicide at Polky's son's school. Already a licensed clinical social worker with experience in multiple successful therapeutic organizations, including KP Counseling, Red Oak Counseling, Refresh Mental Health, and a successful podcast, Polky knew he had to make a change.
"I would have never expected that 10 years ago that one of my main topics I talk about is young adults suicide or suicide in general," Polky said.
"What can we do to prevent that? I'm grateful that I accepted this challenge."
The three deaths at his son's school happened between 2012 and 2015, and it was then that Polky decided to educate others on the cause.
Why is this happening to this demographic? Money wasn't an issue, basic necessities wasn't an issue. "What was going on?" Polky asked.
"These three young people had become at least momentarily so hopeless, that they didn't think things would get better."
Now, Polky has educated and provided resources free of charge for over 20,000 students across 10 universities and 30 different school districts.
One local Wisconsin High school Graduate heard of Polky's education on suicide awareness, and asked if he could come educate the students after an assistant basketball coach committed suicide.
"It was such just a downfall for our high school, and it was something that hit all of our student body very hard," High School graduate Ava Bushberger said.
'It was so comforting, because it wasn't just thrown in our face that he was here just because the school wanted him to be here. He was here because he wanted to make an impact on our student body and wanted to make sure that we were not only educated about it, but [we understood]."
SOS is comprised of three goals: raising awareness, what students and faculty can do, and helping students create a sense of meaning in their life.
"This aspect of [students] believing that this darkness that [their] currently experienced is always going to be this way...can be very convincing...but it's a lie."
If you or a loved one needs help, or are a student seeking assistance for your school, you can find more information on Kevin Polky's website.
