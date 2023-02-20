Inspiring 815: Rockford Teen Uses Poetry To Bridge Gap In Health Literacy

ROCKFORD (WREX) - One Rockord native is using her voice and the art of poetry to inspire the community to be more accepting of one another despite different backgrounds and despite what we may sound like.
“We can be a little overshadowed sometimes but often times the most overshadowed people that have the best stories to tell,” jokingly shares Giulyana Gamero.
Giulyana Gamero has been telling stories for as long she can remember falling in love with poetry back in the 7th grade class, where she learned about slam poetry and spoken word.
Gamero says, “I love the idea of people using poetry or art as an outlet and that's what I've been doing and why I've clung on to it so hard.”
Finding her niche, poetry allows Giulyana to be her authentic self, she uses it as a tool of self reflection.
Giulyana candidly shares, “I have struggled a lot with anxiety for example and I use art and I use poetry and I use writing to cope and to grow myself as a person.”
In 2022 Giulyana was bestowed the honor of Rockford's Youth Poet Laureate.
She explains that this award gave her a platform to amplify her voice and her mission.
“Utilize it to the best of my abilities and try to spread forth positivity and values I feel are incredibly important to have,” shares Gamero as to how she wants to use her platform.
In collaboration with the City of Rockford, she created a series of poems to improve health literacy.
According to the CDC, health literacy is defined as the ability to understand and use information to make health-related decisions.
Using her experience as a first-generation immigrant in a Spanish speaking household, Giulyana uses spoken word detailing her own struggles translating for her father in the healthcare system.
“I'm thinking about my dad, I definitely feel like its hard living in a place that's always going to look if you have an accent, if you don't speak the language. I never kind of realized how deep these struggles go when it comes to your own personal health and bodily autonomy,” details Giulyana.
Poetry helped Giulyana embrace and understand her Hispanic heritage.
“It was nice for me to get in touch with my roots it was nice for me to get back into that mindset.Yeah, this is where I come from, not something I have to hide away.
As a high school senior Giulyana is gearing up to go to college this inspiring teen is setting her sights high as she waits to hear back from her dream schools Cornell and Harvard.
Wherever this teen goes, she'll be making the 815 very proud.
To learn more about Rockford Ready’s Health Literacy featuring Giulyana, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPlVa4eN7eM
To find out more health literacy, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/healthliteracy/learn/index.html#:~:text=Personal%20health%20literacy%20is%20the,actions%20for%20themselves%20and%20others.