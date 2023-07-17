Inspiring 815: Rockford caregiver wins nationwide award

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Keri Lacorazza has worked for Visiting Angels of Rockford for four years, providing crucial caregiving services to senior residents in our area. Out of a pool of thousands of caregivers across the nation, she was selected as "Caregiver Of The Year' receiving prestigious recognition as well as a $2,500 dollar check.

"I can't believe it, I come in every day, I love all my people [and] I give them whatever they need," Lacorazza said.

"We truly help them live their best lives. It's fabulous."

With 80 caregivers at the Rockford location, and 600 franchises across the U.S., she was selected. Along with the check, owners from the Rockford branch donated $1,000 for Lacorazza's great work at Siena on Brendenwood, a local retirement center.

"Carrie is just a natural. She was born to do this. She just knows the details of all the clients here," a Co - Owner for Visiting Angels Rockford, Christina Davis said.

"Just from little things about heating up somebody's muffin in the morning... she knows how long they like it heated and how much butter. She's built relationships with, she just really personalized to their to their needs."

The recognition was a surprise, taking place at a daily exercise class that Lacorazza holds for the residents. When she saw the cameras rolling, and more people in the class, she figured something different was about to happen.

"I love it. I absolutely love it," Lacorazza said.

"It is my passion to come in here and see people and help them during hardest times."

"It's a wonderful feeling to get up and know you're gonna go to exercise and enjoy it," said one Siena resident, Delores Forsberg said.

"We will look forward to going, all because of Keri, because she's a wonderful instructor and teacher."

Lacorazza's mother, Debbe Noonan, didn't see Lacorazza in action until visiting her workout class for the surprise, happy to see her daughter recognized for her work.

She just really loves her job [and the] community," Noonan said.

"She loves the people. It fulfills her. She has been in caregiving since she was 18."

Lacorazza is honored to receive the recognition, and plans to use the money for home repairs and bills.

If you know of someone or an organization who inspires the 815, feel free to nominate them here! They could potentially be featured on our Inspiring 815 segment!