Inspiring 815: Producer provides free media services for Rockford youth, nonprofits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Yash Musabji owns a podcasting and audio/visual studio in Rockford. At 25 years old, he not only offers media services through his business, but also offers them free of charge, to local youth and nonprofits.

"You can't use grant money to fund and pay for videographers and marketing," Musabji said. "A lot of nonprofits are just kind of invisible."

One nonprofit, YouthBuild, which helps at-risk youth build their skills, and reach their fullest potential, inspires Musabji the most. Recently offering free podcasting classes to youth, and free videography and marketing for the non profit.

"I was there giving them a speech on my career and everything that I've done as an artist and as a videographer within the community," Musabji said.

"The kids were ecstatic. They loved it. It was awesome seeing these really attentive kids care about their education."

Musajbi runs Icon Studios, employing his close friends from childhood to also work hard, and make a difference in the local community.

"We all have this little aspect in our life where we want to give back to the community," Musabji's childhood friend, and Icon Studio's Video Production Manager, Avi Patel said.

"I think he has found a way to incorporate everything he does with the video work and photography work, while still being able to give back to the community and [make] an impact."

Musabji's love for the creative arts started young. Born in India, and moving to Illinois when he was only two years old, one of his main inspirations was his grandfather.

"My grandpa was an artist back in India," Musabji said.

"He was the first photographer in our village [and] got the first camera. I think it just kind of runs in my blood to be an artist [and] help the community through my art."

His most recent community efforts, lead him to aid in State Representative's Maurice West's "Headshots, Not Mugshots," in which he is providing photography free to inspire youth to stay and school and enter the workforce.

