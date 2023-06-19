Inspiring 815: Physical Therapist brings unique health model to the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dr. Cassie Alderks chose a unique path to provide physical therapy (PT) to clients in the Stateline, after working at an outpatient facility for six years. She wanted to break the commonalities of traditional healthcare and made it a priority to bring the clinic to the client.
"I always equate it to, you go to the same dentist, mechanic, [or] hairstylist, [and] they know everything about you in the way that you want your hair cut," Alderks said.
"In a PT sense, I already know everything about you from your back surgery or what other aches and pains in the way that you have restrictions in those areas."
Alderks wants to break the barriers that insurance might bring, but also allow the healthcare provided to be more focused, and longer one on one times with patients.
Last year, she opened KIND PT and Wellness, meant to bypass lengthy wait times, and eliminate the hassle of a referral system.
"I think it's really just about pushing the PT profession forward and having patients have that understanding that they have somebody to contact at any moment, with more of a concierge approach," Alderks said.
"Which is why I kind of classify as a concierge business. [I] really take people's mindset into staying away from the reactive side of healthcare and being more proactive in their health and wellness."
Although this is a growing trend, which is gaining popularity in primary care health, she is encouraging and training other providers to pursue similar models after seeing success. She hopes to one day open a brick and mortar, in which multiple physical therapists can join her in giving focused time, with longer appointment schedules.
"I have a feeling that her model is going to take off and other physical therapists that are seeing the same issues that she saw, and not having those restrictions and being able to treat the patient," one of Alderk's patients, Andrea Cutler said.
"Which is basically what you go to school for, you go to school to work with the patients and then to not have those restrictions and be able to just tailor to the patients and be able to work with them is key."
After passing her one year anniversary in this model, Alderks hopes to inspire others to follow in her footsteps, in bringing change in healthcare in the Stateline.