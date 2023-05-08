Inspiring 815: Motorcycle accident survivor finds healing with horse therapy

MARENGO, Ill. — Hooves To Heal is a local not-for-profit organization that brings healing through horse therapy to the lives of adults or children who may be physically or mentally challenged.
David Gonzalez, who survived a near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2015, is utilizing what is called, "equine therapy."
"They told me he would never speak a word, [that] he would never talk that, [that] he would never walk," David's mother, Judy Gonzalez, said.
"That he would never without an assistive device be able to do anything."
Both of their lives changed in one second during the accident, when all of David's extremities were broken beyond recognition.
With permanent brain damage, his heart stopped four times and David hospitalized for eight months, the one thing his mother clung on to was her faith.
"We've taken people that have been with us for six or seven years, who you thought would have never been an independent rider," the Executive Director of Hooves To Heal, Patty Mozal, said.
"Now, they can keep the horse on the rail, and follow direction."
Hooves To Heal has operated now for 13 years, serving communities across Northern Illinois, and accepting volunteers to come and help out.
"So this facility really does help him to be able to move on also for his brain to feel coordination with the left and the right sides of his body," Judy said.
"Helping his brain and those neural pathways to make some new neural pathways."
For more information on the work done at 'Hooves To Heal' you may visit their website.