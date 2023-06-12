Inspiring 815: Marshmallow's Hope, The story of Zachary

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marshmallow's Hope is a non-profit organization that provides mental health services for children between the ages of nine and 26. An extensive program, that was started after its founder, Laura Kane, experienced tremendous loss after losing her son, Zachary, to suicide.
"For months, you know, I blamed myself, like, what could I have done differently as his mom?," Kane said.
"How did I fail him? How did I not see this?"
Kane asked the questions that no parent should have to ask.
"It got terribly dark for me, you know, like I was left behind with so much guilt that I didn't want to live anymore."
Kane was signing to purchase a new family home, when she got the call.
"That day was supposed to be the happiest day of my life. Again, I was a single mom of three and I had just been approved for my dream home,"
"While I was at the farm, signing the earnest money check to move forward with the sale, Zachary was at our home in Loves Park ending his own life."
After experiencing this great loss, she is on a mission through 'Marshmallow's Hope' to ensure no other parent knows the pain of losing a child to suicide.
"Losing a child, no matter what way is difficult," Kane said.
"But losing one to suicide, that leaves behind so many unanswered questions, so much guilt, and so much pain. It's just insurmountable."
A part of Kane's mission is to educate parents on the warning signs of youth and suicidal ideation, some big ones, including withdrawal, lost of interest in normal activities, out of ordinary social media posts, and reckless behavior.
"Zachary love to play the piano, that music never stopped. It was 24/7, to the point where it would be like 11 o'clock at night, and I would be asking him, like, "hey, stop playing the piano," Kane said.
"Within a few weeks prior to his death, the piano stopped."
The organization started with a mentorship program, eventually arriving to where it is today, a fully functioning counseling center, which acts as a bridge for other therapy centers, so that no child has to wait for life - changing therapy services. The establishment recently celebrates its partnership with Rosecrance, to ensure that even more youth are seen in a timely manner.
Kane also recently released a book, titled, 'Lost To Darkness, Enlightened By Grace', highlighting her impactful story. One of the most recent ventures, includes a law that is set to be passed in the State of Illinois, titled, 'Zachary's Parent Protection Act', which would allow parents of suicide victims job protection, and longer bereavement time while they grieve.
For more information on Marshmallow's Hope, you may visit their website for services. Their new offices are located at 1280 S. Alpine Road in Rockford, IL, and their phone number is 847-754-5770. If you or a loved one is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to a loved on or call 988.