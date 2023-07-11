Inspiring 815: Local pageant girl breaks barriers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Alyssa Tate recalls the day when she visited one of her first parades, grasping tightly on top of her grandmother's shoulders, three years old, she caught a glimpse of a pageant queen for the first time. Now she's 11, and has participated in pageants for eight years.
"If you want to do it, make sure to tell your mom or your grandma. Have people that can support you," Tate said.
"In the community and your community. Make sure to always be yourself."
Tate grew up with a speech impediment, several kids, asking if she was from somewhere else. Aside from her struggles, she didn't let that stop her from aiming high in her young life.
"You don't have to, like, pretend to be with somebody that you're not," Tate said.
"I have a speech impediment. I used to be like really [self]conscious about it."
Her mother, Monica Tate, now encourages all parents to encourage their children to follow the dreams that they have, and not try to control those plans.
"I feel so inspired by her, just her attitude and her ideals in the way she envisions herself," Monica said.
"I was a tomboy growing up. So I don't relate to anything that she's doing now. But I support her fully, because that's what she sees in herself... that's my message to all parents, you need to cultivate their interest in their hobbies, not the way you see them."
Alyssa also helped her mother come out of her shell, helping her mother recite her poetry publicly. Something Monica, wouldn't have been able to do without the passion and drive of her daughter.
"I am very shy [and] laid back," Monica said.
"I'm more of a person [who] walks in a room and sits in the corner. So to see that out of 11 year old, it does kind of push you like, "What are you scare of? Mom just go out there."
June 2023, Alyssa won the title of Miss Juneteenth in our community, a title and example, representing young black girls in our community. Along this, having garnered 52 crowns, 52 trophies, 32 medals, and four titles, including "Overall Sunburst Queen" in a national competition.
While she has had great accomplishments, her ability to help out in the community means more to her than any title, giving back at hospice centers, making baskets, and donating her time at local food banks.
"I think her as an African American young girl, to see them portrayed as a princess and a queen to wear crowns, to ride in parades, I think it inspire them to see themselves in a different light," Monica said.
Even though Alyssa has faced barriers growing up, she is aiming big, sharing her ultimate goal.
"Miss Universe, or Miss USA," Alyssa said.