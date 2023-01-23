Inspiring 815: Life Decisions Helps Restore Rockford Youth

ROCKFORD (WREX) - This week's inspiring 815 is a relatively new organization just getting its footing back in 2021 but the impacts they have on our community's youth are just invaluable.
You may not notice as you drive by but a quiet home tucked away off East State Street is building what they call a tribe of mentors.
Life decisions aims to help the Stateline's undervalued and overlooked kids ages 15 to 23.
“Its magical to me, they can take any youth and literally transform them. I've seen, other than myself, I’ve seen so much transformation, so many kids through this organization that its crazy” details Reheem Swift, Social Media Content Creator and Home Manager for Life Decisions.
During difficult times, Life Decisions helped Raheem graduate high school, get his license, and get a car.
“They helped me build a lot of confidence. If you talk to Jake or anybody they will tell you when I first got here I was mouse-like quiet and now I can do stuff like this, I can talk on stage, things like that,” explains Raheem on his growth with the organization.
Brainchild Jake Rogers realized a need in the community when working with kids at the Juvenile Detention Center.
He noticed the quick revolving door of kids returning to the Juvenile Detention Center.
In a 2019 state study, between 2008 and 2013, 87 percent of kids were rearrested within 3 years.
“They did better than they should've in the circumstances they were given and a lot of times they don't even realize how much they were set up to fail to start with. And its no ones intent but they get support in one area but they're lacking it in another area. So it may be where they're getting support getting back into school but yet housing and transportation to school is not really there or kid gets a job but then he doesn't have a place to sleep at night,” explains Jake rogers Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Life Decisions.
Jake and his team created 6 pillars that would guide the relational mentoring of his team: housing, self care, serving, working, leadership, and internship.
Jake explains, “These are the areas that if needs are not met in one of them, we would jsut continue to see failure or they didn;t have the chances they needed.”
With service projects, work-now programs, and tutoring support mentors work to foster growth and support.
“There was stigma going around when I was in high school, ‘oh nobody gets out of Rockford’, ‘nobody can make it out of the hood.’ That's false, I've done it, Raheems done it. I've known multiple people who've done it. We're here to show them its possible to get out of these bad situations and not to get discouraged from what they're going through in this moment,” says Kalup Griffis, Assistant Project Coordinator at Life Decisions.
With over 33 youth mentees and 47 adult mentors, Life decisions works hard at restoring our community.
Kalup explains, “A lot of these kids that we deal with, I’ve gone through a lot of the situations they did, I lost my parents at a young age, I've battled with the foster care system, battled with homelessness, battled with addictions. So I can relate to a lot of the things that they’re going through and its really nice for them to have a shoulder to cry or a person to lean on who’s been through that similar situation.”
To learn more about Life Decisions you can visit their website at: https://www.lifedecisions.net/
If you wish to reach out to become a mentor or get a youth involved you can contact them on their e-mail at: info@lifedecisions.net
You can also support Life Decisions by buying their popcorn that is made and bagged by a group of mentors and youth, to learn more visit: https://www.lifedecisions.net/shop
To learn about the state study focusing on the reincarceration of kids you can visit: https://icjia.illinois.gov/researchhub/articles/examining-the-extent-of-recidivism-in-illinois