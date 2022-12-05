Inspiring 815: Helping Hands Food Pantry

MACHESNEY PARK (WFOR) - Inspiring the 815 one food donation at a time, we're highlighting a community member that's been passionate about addressing food insecurities out of Machesney Park.
"I was there the first day next door and I've been here ever since," says Gloria Gregory, Community Outreach Facilitator and volunteer at the Helping Hands Food Pantry.
Gloria Gregory has been with the Helping Hands food pantry for almost 20 years, since its inception back in December of 2003 out of a much smaller location than their current location.
Back in 2003 the local pantry serving Machesney and Loves Park closed and the need for a pantry was greatly needed in the community.
The Northern Illinois Food Bank approached Gloria and a team volunteers to see if they would be up to the task of opening up a food pantry in the area and the rest is history.
Gloria says, "We didn't want to do just a box of one size fits all because everyone has different things that they like."
Helping Hands Food Pantry stands out as customer choice pantry, providing recipients with the dignity they deserve.
"This is sort of setup like a grocery store, we try not to bother them when they're coming through shopping. We just want them to feel comfortable and come through like they would in a regular grocery store," explains Gloria.
Shopping carts line the back of the pantry and signs denoting product limits line the shelves.
As a former local school teacher, Gloria realized the food insecurities plaguing her own community.
Gregory goes on to explain, "Students that would show up in the morning and they hadn't had anything to eat since they had lunch in our cafeteria the day before. Kids just don't function if they haven't had food."
Gloria's real inspiration all these years stems from her faith.
She pointed to a sign that hangs at the entrance of the food pantry with a painted scripture from Matt 25:35, the sign reads "I was hungry and you fed me."
"That I was hungry and you fed me and so that just important to me, I've been blessed in my life and I've always had food but I've also been in situations where I've seen people who didn't and just being able to serve people, I think that's what we're here for," says a heartfelt Gloria.
With the pantry being 100% volunteer operated and no paid staff, they're always looking for more helping hands.
I will guarantee that if they come here and volunteer, it will be one of the most rewarding thing they'll ever do....because you just feel good, the people who come through are grateful , you get a lot of 'bless your hearts' and 'thank you so much for this' or 'I don't know what I would do without your pantry," Gloria passionately explains.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery stores have ordered less food and now have less surpluses of food to donate, therefore leaving the pantry less stocked than usual.
Helping hands is always accepting donations, be sure to visit their website at https://helpinghandspantry.com/
You can find out how to volunteer your time, donate money to the pantry or even learn how to host your own a food drive for the pantry..