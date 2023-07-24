Inspiring 815: Food truck owner brings Puerto Rican roots to Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Christina Perez has owned and operated her Puerto Rican food truck, 'Wehpah' for almost four years. Starting with humble beginnings, moving to Rockford from The Bronx in New York at the age of one.

"I'm grateful to continue because food is in Puerto Rican culture," Perez said.

"It's something that brings the family together and keeps us together."

Growing up in Rockford, she noticed there was not a lot of representation of the Puerto Rican culture in the Stateline.

"[My counselor] sat us down and said, "You are the only five Puerto Rican students here at school. I would love for you guys to stay together, get to know each other connect, [and] get your families connected," Perez said.

Perez, learned how to cook her first Puerto Rican meal when she was 10 years old, making a meal for her father, which was inspired from her aunt and grandmas recipes.

Perez fell in love with serving food to the community when she was a server for 10 years. After that, she joined the Rockford Police Department as a police officer, holding that position for three years. At the station, she used to cook for the police officers, and began her catering business on the side.

In 2019, her ultimate dream, and area of expertise, was Wehpah Food Truck.

"I was just scrolling and I saw a food truck for sale," Perez said.

"This is me. This is what I'm supposed to do. This is what I really love. Like I love being a waitress. I love being a police officer but cooking...that's me."

Ever since her opening, she began to feed the homeless, the same people she met serving as a police officer.

"When they see the food truck out, they know that they can come and get free food, no questions asked," Perez said.

After Perez found success in her current truck, she has mentored other new food truck owners. One who has started their own brick and mortar, who is now helping Perez.

One of the ladies who actually has a restaurant now, I taught her a little bit about what I know," Perez said.

"She totally surpassed my knowledge. She's sharing with me everything that she knows now."

Perez hopes to open a second truck, 'Wehpah 2.0' by next summer. She recently won the title of 'Rockford's Top Chef' at Rockford's charity, Chef's Table.

When [people] tell me, "thank you," I just feel like, this is what I'm supposed to do," Perez said.

"You can never lose by sharing your blessings that God has given you."

You can more information on the Wehpah Food Truck Facebook Page .