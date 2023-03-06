Inspiring 815: Carpenter's Place Provides a Safe House for the Homeless Population

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Many organizations across the Stateline provide the help needed for those who are homeless.
One organization is helping them find peace with God, themselves, and their community
At first glance, you'd think that the Carpenter’s Place was an art studio, with the beautiful art work adorning every wall, with art installations hanging from the roof.
But these works of art were made by one of Rockford's most vulnerable people, the homeless population.
“This day shelter is a place where folks can simply get out of the weather, get a meal, receive their mail, make a phone call, take a shower, get their laundry done, all of those essential things,” explains Michael O’Connor, Executive Director at the Carpenter’s Place.
For more than 20 years the carpenter's place has been a refuge for those often overlooked.
“Circumstances that lead to folks to become homeless are as many as the woes that can follow any of us so certainly substance abuse is part of that but so is mental illness so is bad luck, illness, lost of a partner, the paths to homeless are many,” says O’Connor.
Stereotypes are broken everyday reminding us we're more alike than we think.
Nancy Ramos, Director of Development and Outreach, recounts a humbling anecdote she still remembers today, “One of the gentleman said I’m mourning my wife and she had passed a while ago and he was still mourning her and I thought...they have these same issues and they're having the same life experiences affecting them the same way as they affect us...I guess in my head I was thinking homelessness was the biggest obstacle and the biggest thing on their mind but its not.”
The Carpenter's Place has a team of case managers, working one on one, to help everyone reach their goals.
“If you take blood pressure medication, well we need to get your medicine, we need to get your insulin. You don’t have an ID, without an ID you can’t get Medicaid, you cant get food stamps, so lets get the paperwork going so that we can get you your ID. And follow all those steps through wherever our client’s goal is,” explains Michael.
This safe house wouldn't be what it is today without the help of so many volunteers.
“Each day breakfast and lunch are served by donors/volunteers. Its not the carpenter's place staff out there serving,” details Aaron Vaiden, Board of Directors Vice President.
Nancy Ramos shares why volunteering at the Carpenter’s Place is so great, “It will just warm your heart and the people that we serve are great. They're just in a different situation than most of us are but they're still great human beings.”
Michael weighs in, “I think you would find very quickly they're just like you and I, and that the experience goes both ways. It fills my heart as much as it serves our guests.”
This Friday March 10th, the Carpenter's Place is opening up a new thrift shop for the community.
They plan to use the earnings from the thrift shop to continue expanding the resource's that the shelter provides.
That thrift shop will be located at 1750 Rural Street.
Be sure to pass by to find some vintage fits or donate some, all while supporting a good cause.
To learn more about the carpenter's place, visit their website at: https://www.carpentersplace.org/