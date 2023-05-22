Inspiring 815: A volunteer's perspective at Northern Illinois Food Bank

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Don White, has volunteered his time at Northern Illinois Food Bank for four years. Multiple times a week, he wakes up, eager to serve those in need, with a contagious personality and smile.
"One meal can change a person's life," White said.
"It takes one person, one meal, that's why we treat everybody with respect and dignity. Everybody is somebody. That's what made me stay here this long."
White was out in the rain or shine during the pandemic, when many stayed home, helping bring smiles and meals to families who need it most.
"We had a guy come in, he wanted to commit suicide, he was telling me how he lost his job and he's going through a divorce," White said.
"And I had to really work with this guy until midnight that night. It was really touching. He was really hurt, but we had some food and I got his family involved."
The Northern Illinois Food Bank is about to pass its 40 million meal mark, with different programs for those seeking assistance, including local food markets, mobile markets, and assistance programs.
"I can't say enough about Don, Don is someone we really rely on," the Director of Programs, Mike Keane said.
"We rely on all our volunteers, but especially people like Don, that come out in all weather; it doesn't matter, he is going to be there."
If you are interested in volunteering your time at the Northern Illinois Food Bank, or are in need of food or groceries, you may visit their website for more information.