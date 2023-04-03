Inspiring 815: A long recovery from traumatic brain injury

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Simply put a traumatic brain injury is an injury that affects how your brain works.
According to the CDC, 2019 saw there were over 200,000 hospitalizations related to traumatic brain injuries.
This weeks Inspiring 815 brings us close to one person's injury and their tough journey to recovery.
May 17, 2017 started out like any ordinary day at work for Brian Dixon.
“Middle of an overhead weld and I hear Brian look out and that's when everything changed,” describes Brian of that haunting events that transpired that day.
It was almost 6 years ago when Brian Dixon sustained a traumatic brain injury on the job.
“Resentment, those emotions, the anger, the headaches, it’s a whole world you're trapped in and its all in here, you know, nobody can really see it,” says Dixon.
Light sensitivity, constant migraines, and frustration made suicidal thoughts a reality for Brian.
“It just sucked me into this person that I wasn’t, I don’t even know who I was anymore. I was waking up with rage and just frustration and then didn't know if i would fling into a river or drive a gas truck in through that building,” recalls of the constant torment he faced throughout his recovery.
As his family's sole provider their financial future became difficult and uncertain.
Everything him and his family had worked for was gone in an instant.
“I want people to realize that it’s not just the person that was injured, its the family, its the whole unit, hopes, dreams, futures are changed irreparably and in a second and nobody can prepare you for that,” describes Brian the emotions that consumed him.
The injury simply made it difficult for Brian to be emotionally present for his family.
“It caused a disconnect between my son and i . It was like i was living there but almost like stranger to him at the same time,” says Dixon.
In the end, this recovery wouldn’t have been possible without his family’s love and support.
“We figured it out and that’s one of the things we do, its one of the things I’m grateful for my wife about is that fact that she stuck by me,” says Brian of devoted and loving partner.
As part of his recovery process, Brian now paints, sculpts and blacksmiths all while trying to bring awareness to traumatic brain injuries.
“I started picking up the brush an started doing some things. It just really helped to alleviate some of that stuff because you're not thinking, ‘oh my god I have migraine’ or this is because of that happening and those people and that events. Its that cycle you get sucked back into so you have to get your way out of it like wood carving and painting and sculpting, just helps and at the end you got something nice to look at, something people can appreciate,” says Brian of his therapeutic works of art.
To learn more about Traumatic Brain Injuries you can find additional information at:
https://www.ninds.nih.gov/health-information/disorders/traumatic-brain-injury-tbi