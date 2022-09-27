Inmate charged in Chicago homicides, shooting of Kenosha K-9 Riggs, assaults officer

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&