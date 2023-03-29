Ingersoll's Rosenberg Moon Habitat named 2023 "Coolest Thing Made in Illinois"

ROCKFORD — Ingersoll's Rosenberg Moon Habitat has been named Winner of the 2023 Illinois Maker Madness Tournament.
The Winner was announced Wednesday at the Governor's Mansion In Springfield.
“Our great state has always been a land of innovation and today... because of you Illinois is home to over 18,000 manufacturers that employ over 600,000 residents up and down the state,” Governor Pritzker says.
This was part of the Illinois Manufacturing Association's Bracket Challenge.
Ingersoll's Rosenberg Moon Habitat is a 3D printed structure designed to house a crew of two astronauts on the moon.
Its size makes it impossible to print on earth and launch it, so Ingersoll's collaboration with the Rosenberg Institute allows them to produce a machine to print the habitat on site.
The company's CEO says it's an example of how far Ingersoll has come in its 131 years of manufacturing in Rockford.
“Six generations of manufacturing professionals that grew families up and continued to go on... and grow their families and have good lives together right in Rockford, Illinois. That's what manufacturing does. So making the coolest thing today means we keep making the coolest things in Illinois tomorrow and for future generations,” says Dr. Jeff Ahrstrom, CEO of Ingersoll Machine Tools.
Other finalists for the title included The Drug Terminator designed to help safely destroy prescription drugs, 17th Street Barbecue Sauces out of Murphysboro, and The 77 GHz, radar for driver’s assistance and automated driving.
A recent study found the total economic impact of manufacturing in Illinois is estimated to be between $580 billion and $611 billion every year – the largest share of any industry to the state’s gross domestic product.