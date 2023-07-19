Ingersoll Machine Tools recognized for helping build key pieces in NASA's Artemis program

ROCKFORD — For more than a century, Ingersoll Machine Tools in Rockford has made a name for itself by going bigger and better than the competition. Now, the manufacturing giant can celebrate its work going up to space on NASA's Artemis program.

Skilled workers at Ingersoll are responsible for the vast majority of the Orion Service Module which is responsible for keeping astronauts safe of their ascent to space and return to earth. It's a tall task, but NASA's Orion Crew and Service Module Manager Tom Otterson says Ingersoll was at the top of their list to take on the job.

"Ingersoll has been our go to manufacturer for the critical parts of the crew module and pressure vessel," Otterson said. "We can't start building until we get those parts. It's really the start of us pulling the spacecraft together."

Ingersoll Machine Tools CEO Jeff Ahrstrom says this honor should be one people in Rockford wear with pride, showing the "Screw City" lives up to its name and legacy.

"We have other builders, but they don't build machines at the size and the scope that we do at Ingersoll," Ahrstrom said. "We build machines and machine components and we do it here in Rockford."

Ahrstrom added that Illinois employs the third most jobs in the country when it comes to space, largely coming from engineering powerhouses like Ingersoll and Collins Aerospace. Ahrstrom hopes Rockford's role in the next chapter of space exploration can help inspire the next generation of engineers.

"We should absolutely in our schools and with our young people interested in manufacturing," Ahrstrom said. "Not only in the engineering aspect, from that aspect of building these machines, servicing the machines and supporting the machines."

Just one day prior, NASA also recognized Collins Aerospace for their role in building the device that helps steer the Artemis rocket during takeoff.

Collins Aerospace honored for role in Artemis 1 launch ROCKFORD — When Artemis 1 made its historic launch into space, parts of Rockford crossed into the final frontier with it.

Ingersoll and Collins Aerospace will continue their work on the Artemis project which is expected to run for the next 40 years. The next Artemis mission will be the first manned mission to the moon since the Apollo program ended several decades ago.