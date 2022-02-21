Inflation and supply chain delays causing major disruption in the trucking industry

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lake IL, Lee, McHenry, Northern Cook, Northern Will, Ogle, Southern Cook, Southern Will, and Winnebago. In northwest Indiana, Lake IN and Porter. * Through Tuesday morning * WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Underpasses may be flooded. Heavy river ice cover may break up and lead to localized ice jams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana after midnight tonight. Rain rates up half inch per hour are possible, with isolated thunderstorms producing rain rates up to one inch per hour. Soil frost depths of 8 to near 20 inches, with the deepest frozen soils near the Wisconsin state line. Frozen soil may limit infiltration and increase how much rainfall becomes runoff headed toward streams and rivers. Heavy river ice cover also remains in place along stretches of the Rock River, Fox River, and their tributaries. River rises may break up ice cover and cause localized ice jams. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Flood Watch means flooding is possible, but not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons with interests along area rivers, creeks, and other waterways should monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&