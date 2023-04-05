Incarcerated Illinoisans are now able to apply for SNAP benefits before release

SPRINGFIELD — Starting this week, individuals in the custody of Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) facilities are able to submit pre-release Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications.
This collaborative program between IDOC and IDHS began as a pilot in July 2020.
The goal was to improve access to SNAP benefits for previously-incarcerated individuals who, upon release, are unlikely to have the necessary resources to secure food.
SNAP is a federal nutrition program run by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) for people who need help buying food for themselves and their families.
To begin efforts, IDHS and IDOC staff began training as the Prisoner Pre-Release Waiver was secured from the USDA Food and Nutrition Services.
"It is no secret that successful reentry begins with the ability to meet basic needs such as food security," said Latoya Hughes, Acting Director of IDOC.
"SNAP benefits are among the most vital services needed for returning citizens establishing stability and moving towards self-sufficiency. We are grateful to IDHS for partnering with us to expand SNAP access in our facilities so formerly incarcerated people can survive and thrive while rejoining their communities."
Within 10 days of an incarcerated individual's release, IDOC staff help with the completion and submission of a SNAP application.
Once the application is received by IDHS, a phone interview is conducted and on the day of the release, the application is certified.
SNAP benefits are then available to the individual within two business days.
IDOC staff will provide a Link card to the individual upon release.
SNAP benefits are delivered electronically through the Illinois Link card to help buy food.
“It is extremely important for formerly incarcerated individuals to have immediate access to healthy food for themselves and their families through our SNAP program,” said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services.
“We are very excited to expand these benefits and would like to thank IDOC for their continued partnership to ensure food security to individuals being released from IDOC facilities across Illinois.”
More information on SNAP is available on the Illinois Department of Human Services website.