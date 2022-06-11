 Skip to main content
Inaugural RDM Foundation Golf Classic raises awareness for veterans' mental health

RDM Foundation Golf Classic.jpg

ROSCOE (WREX) — An organization honoring a local veteran began what they hoped to be an annual tradition Saturday to raise mental health awareness among veterans.

The inaugural RDM Foundation Golf Classic took place Saturday at Ledges Golf Course in Roscoe.

The RDM Foundation was formed last year in memory of Ryan Masters, a Hononegah graduate who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. Family and friends created the organization after Masters' death last year.

Organizers of the outing say they hope his legacy will help veterans after their time in service.

"Everything we are doing is going to mental health for vets," says Ryne Sadler, a close friend of Masters. "So every dollar we earn today is going to a good cause."

Proceeds from Saturday's event, which was sold out, are going to the Rockton American Legion Post #332 as well as Mission 22, an organization supporting veterans and their families while raising awareness for veteran suicide.

Digital Content Producer

John Jurgens is a Digital Content Producer at 13 WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as an intern in 2021 and is currently studying at Northern Illinois University.

