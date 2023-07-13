'I'm going to call him out,' One of Rockford's most prolific architects slams aldermen who voted for labor agreement

ROCKFORD — If you've called Rockford home for a few years, there's a good chance you know who Gary Anderson is.
Anderson is one of the area's top architects, and has become well known for his historic tours of the city where he shows his deep knowledge and passion for the 815.
However, Monday's 7-6 vote by aldermen put Anderson at the lowest point he can remember.
"The council, I've lost all trust in them," Anderson said. "I've never had my spirit so broken, and I've been an advocate for Rockford and improvement here for decades, and this is almost the final last straw for me."
Even with a vote to reconsider the controversial labor agreement mandate, Anderson believes the damage could already be done for decades to come.
"There is no way that another developer is going to approach Rockford for probably 10 to 20 years," Anderson said. "The reason being that when somebody like Jeffers has spent already $3 million on the come basically, to develop this property, and to have the rug pulled out from underneath him and their legs literally cut off since a clear message that Rockford is not open for business."
Anderson says after some consideration, he will continue his historic tours, but he will also point out the people he holds responsible for potentially hindering the city's future.
"I'm doing one Saturday going through Chad Tuneberg's neighborhood, and I'm going to point him out, and I'm going to call him out," Anderson said. "You know, here's the guy that this is where he lives. We need to be calling and I'll be handing out phone numbers of all the people on the council that voted yes for that PLA agreement. And I think the thing of it is, is that we as citizens have to stand up and tell these aldermen you can't be doing this anymore. This is holding us back. It's killing us."
The Northwestern Illinois Building Trades union issued a statement responding to the backlash from the last several days, placing the blame on J. Jeffers for walking away from the negotiating table before Monday's city council meeting.
"In the weeks leading up to the City Council vote on Monday, Building Trades and J. Jeffers met multiple times in an effort to forge a labor agreement for the project. This included a meeting at 12 PM on July 10th where we offered J. Jeffers a Letter of Intent to continue negotiating a Project Labor Agreement in good faith. After that meeting, J. Jeffers refused to sign the Letter of Intent, leaving us no choice but to move forward with the amendment. If they had agreed to continue negotiations in good faith, we would have asked for the amendment to be withdrawn."
Advocates plan to make another push on Friday to try and get Colman Yard passed by aldermen on Monday.