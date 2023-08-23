iLottery Player wins $1.2 Million in Fast Play game

CHICAGO — An Illinois iLottery player made history this week after winning the largest Fast Play jackpot ever winning $1.2 million. The lucky winner took home the massive prize after playing the Fast Play Twenty 20's game.
That game is a progressive jackpot Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at
$50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
The lucky millionaire wasn’t the only winner this morning. In total, nearly 69,000
winning Fast Play tickets were sold on August 21, netting Illinois Lottery players nearly $3 million in prize money.
Earlier this year another Illinois iLottery player won $1,000,056 - the second
biggest Fast Play Twenty 20s jackpot. And on February 18, 2023, another player
won close to a million dollars after snagging a winning Fast Play Twenty 20s
ticket worth $979,168 at a Shell gas station in Chicago.