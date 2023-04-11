Illinois, Wisconsin join coalition against April 7 decision to block medication abortion access

MADISON, Wis. — Multiple states, including Illinois and Wisconsin, have joined a coalition to challenge the decision of a district court judge in the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas that could restrict medication abortion access nationwide.
On April 7, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk ordered the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to stay its approval of mifepristone, which happened in 2000.
The legal document, filed in the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, encourages the court to stay pending appeal the district court's ruling.
If allowed to take effect, the action would halt the over 20-year approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone.
The coalition of 25 attorneys general warn that taking away federal approval for mifepristone will have drastic impacts on safe abortion care and miscarriage management.
The group also notes that the states' authority to protect and promote access to abortion will be in jeopardy.
The court's order does not take effect immediately, as the district court put its ruling on hold for seven days to give the federal government and the drug manufacturer an opportunity to appeal.
According to current estimates, medication abortion accounts for approximately 54% of all abortions performed in the United States.
The legal document was submitted by attorneys general in the states of:
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Hawai‘i
- Illinois
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Washington
- The District of Columbia
Read the amicus brief legal document below: