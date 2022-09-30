Illinois weekly COVID-19 cases lowest this week since April

CHICAGO — 493,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, reports the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
137,000 doses were administered in the last week.
Daily vaccination numbers are at the highest level seen since early February, during the major surge in illnesses caused by the Omicron variant.
The CDC has released data showing that 20 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium Community Level for COVID-19.
For the first time since the middle of May, there are no Illinois counties listed at High Community Level.
IDPH also reports that 19,000 of the new bivalent vaccines have been administered across Illinois each day, which is more than double the daily average for all summer vaccinations.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois reports a total of 3,762,220 cases, including 35,011 deaths, in 102 counties.
IDPH reports 10,945 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 64 deaths since September 23.
That number is the lowest of weekly cases since April 8, 2022.
“It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are taking advantage of the added protection offered by the new bivalent boosters,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra.
“And while the case rate has been declining, this is not the time for anyone to let their guard down. As we head into fall and face a potential surge in new cases, I urge everyone who is eligible to contact their healthcare provider or local pharmacy to get the updated booster AND their flu shot. These vaccines are especially important for those most vulnerable to severe illness, such as those individuals over 50, those with underlying medical conditions, and those who are immunocompromised.”