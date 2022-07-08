Illinois Unplug Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Belvidere park district is reminding everyone that Saturday is unplug Illinois day.
The fourth annual unplug Illinois day is tomorrow and the Belvidere park is encourages residents in the area to get up, get out, unplug from their electronic devices and engage with one another.
The park will include multiple food trucks, performances from people from the area and local schools and can have the opportunity to experience those fun activities.
Supervisor of the Belvidere Park District, Sean Cramer, says different people are bringing different elements.
"We brought in experts and agencies, organizations and groups that are just passionate about learning different things to help them learn those skills."
It will also have trails for biking with friends and even taking a class at the William Grady Pool.
This 100 year old park is continuing to make history and will for the next several years.