Illinois Tollway asks travelers to drive safely during Labor Day weekend

ROCKFORD — With more people traveling for the holiday weekend, the Illinois Tollway has taken precautions to ensure driver safety, including suspending temporary construction lane closures and increasing roadside assistance.

According to spokesperson Dan Rozek, the Illinois Tollway expects 7.7 million people to use their system throughout Labor Day weekend. However, speeding and overall safety remain top concerns.

"We urge people to please follow those posted speed limits. It’s just safer. It makes it safer for other drivers, our people working on the road, and emergency responders,” said Rozek.

Rozek continues to ask all drivers to put their cell phones down while behind the wheel.

"Distracted driving is so dangerous. Typically, that means holding a cell phone or some electronic device. It's illegal and dangerous,’ said Rozek.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau expects some travelers to visit the Rockford area.

"I expect a lot of people coming into Rockford just to see everything we have to offer. There are a lot of great things to do in this area. We do have Hurricane Harbor right off of 1-90. It's a great place for people to visit,” said Elizabeth Falls, Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager.

If you require roadside assistance or help along the Illinois Tollway, dial *999 to reach the motor aid patrol or help truck.