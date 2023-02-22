Illinois Tollway advises drivers to slow down during winter storm

BELVIDERE — As freezing rain continues into the Stateline area and creates dangerous driving conditions, the Illinois Tollway advises drivers to take every precaution possible.
The winter storm coming into the Stateline Wednesday increased the chance for drivers to come across black ice on the road ways.
Workers with the Illinois Tollway are working around the clock with snow plows to make sure the tollway stays as clear as possible.
Illinois Tollway District Manager Derek Carlson says there are a few things every driver should take into consideration.
"Whether it's black ice, snow, or any other accumulating weather conditions, we are going to be out there with our fleet de-icing materials [and] being very attentive to the roadway bridge decks and interchange bridge decks," said Carlson.
If you find yourself in an accident or needing roadside assistance, you can dial *999.
After doing so, a blue and white Illinois Tollway help truck will come and assist you. This service runs from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.