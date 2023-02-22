 Skip to main content
...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing impacts expected. Additional ice
accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Lake IL Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Additional power outages and tree damage are possible
due to ice weighing down trees and power lines. Slick spots on
sidewalks and untreated bridges and secondary roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be alert for falling tree branches and downed power lines. Do not
touch downed power lines! If driving, allow for extra travel time
and be alert for tree limbs or power lines blocking roads.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Illinois Tollway advises drivers to slow down during winter storm

As freezing rain continues into the Stateline creating dangerous driving conditions the Illinois Tollway advises drivers to take every precaution possible.
BELVIDERE — As freezing rain continues into the Stateline area and creates dangerous driving conditions, the Illinois Tollway advises drivers to take every precaution possible.
 
The winter storm coming into the Stateline Wednesday increased the chance for drivers to come across black ice on the road ways.

Workers with the Illinois Tollway are working around the clock with snow plows to make sure the tollway stays as clear as possible.

Illinois Tollway District Manager Derek Carlson says there are a few things every driver should take into consideration.

"Whether it's black ice, snow, or any other accumulating weather conditions, we are going to be out there with our fleet de-icing materials [and] being very attentive to the roadway bridge decks and interchange bridge decks," said Carlson.

If you find yourself in an accident or needing roadside assistance, you can dial *999.

After doing so, a blue and white Illinois Tollway help truck will come and assist you. This service runs from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

