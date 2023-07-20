Illinois to receive part of $12.4 million settlement from Raymond James Financial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced Thursday that Illinois is part of a $12.4 million settlement with Raymond James financial entities.

Illinois is among five other states that found Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Raymond James Financial Services, Inc. had charged unreasonable commissions on trades that have harmed smaller investors.

As part of the settlement, Raymond James will pay at least $8.2 million in refunds to clients nationwide and $4.2 million in penalties and costs to state security regulators.

“This case will help ensure that investors are treated fairly by broker-dealers and financial services firms,” Giannoulias said. “These companies must comply with protections currently in place. No matter how large or small an investor’s transactions are, the state securities regulators in Illinois will ensure investors are protected.”

Illinois customers will receive $328,000 in compensation.

The Secretary of State's Securities Department collected a $75,000 fine and will get an additional $25,000 reimbursement for investigation costs.

State securities regulators from Illinois, Alabama, California, Massachusetts, Montana, and Washington concluded through investigations that Raymond James charged excessive commissions on over 270,000 low-principal amount equity transactions nationwide.

Investigation results showed that Raymond James' commissions on transactions were more than 5% of the principal value.

Raymond James also took up 100% of proceeds from customer sales.

Over five years, the proceeds amounted to more than $8,250,000 of excess commissions.

Raymond James has agreed to confirm that its policies and procedures have been recently reviewed to ensure that commissions are reasonable.

After one year of demonstrating updated policies and procedures, Raymond James will hold a review to confirm that they are being properly applied.

The review findings will then be shared with the states involved in the investigation.

Giannoulias encourages investors to call the Illinois Secretary of State Securities Department at 800-628-7937 for questions or concerns.

The Securities Department licenses and regulates financial services, including investment advisers, loan brokers and business brokers. Information about the Securities Department is available at ilsos.gov.