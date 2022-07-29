Illinois to receive $760 million from national opioid settlement

CHICAGO — Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the next steps for the historic national $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation's three largest pharmaceutical distributors (Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen) and one manufacturer (Johnson & Johnson.)
The companies were sued for their roles in creating and fueling the nationwide opioid epidemic.
The $26 billion settlement stems from the culmination of three years of negotiations from 4,000 claims.
It is the second largest multi-state agreement in the nation's history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.
In Illinois, 94 counties have signed into the settlement for a share of $760 million.
“30,000 Illinoisans use heroin every year, 74,000 have an OUD, and nearly 400,000 misuse prescription opiates,” said State Representative La Shawn Ford (D-Chicago).
“Illinois saw over 2200 opioid-related deaths in the first three quarters of 2020, a 36 percent increase from 2019. This $26 billion opioid settlement agreement will help offset the $41 billion total economic and social cost of OUD and fatal opioid overdoses in Illinois. Responding to the opioid epidemic and treating OUD demands access to, availability, and affordability of high-quality, evidenced-based acute treatment services and a robust network of recovery supports. As a member of the Advisory Committee for the Illinois Remediation Fund, I will work with the Governor and Attorney General's team to help save lives in Illinois from preventable fatal overdoses.”
“As this emergency has stolen the lives of thousands of residents, the state of Illinois has been a national leader in fighting back, with our state receiving as much as $760 million over the next 18 years,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“I’m taking executive action to ensure these new resources truly address the best interventions, prevention, and remediation for the communities hurt by these harms. Everyone’s life is worth saving, and this administration will leave no stone unturned as we work to bring the opioid epidemic to an end.”
“The multibillion dollar national opioid settlement is the result of countless hours I and senior attorneys in my office have worked to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their roles in the ongoing opioid crisis. After becoming Attorney General, I committed myself to working collaboratively with my colleagues around the country to ensure that accountability includes resources to abate the crisis and its impact. I have also held bipartisan negotiations with state’s attorneys across Illinois to prioritize an equitable framework for the allocation of resources coming to Illinois. As a result, Illinois will receive its full, approximately $760 million share from this settlement. I am proud to work with Gov. Pritzker’s administration to make sure that funding from this settlement and any future settlement is spent equitably on abatement, even in instances where victims and survivors of addiction have transitioned from dependence on pharmaceutical opioids to street heroin,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.
The Illinois Department of Human Services will distribute the state's portion to programs that will support critical recovery and treatment.
“There are countless communities across the state that have been touched by the opioid crisis. This funds from this settlement allow the agency’s Division on Substance Use Prevention and Recovery to provide treatment for those struggling with opioid addiction,” said Illinois Department of Human Services Secretary Grace B. Hou.
For more information on opioids, visit the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances website.