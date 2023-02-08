Illinois Teachers could win School Supplies from National Program

ROCKFORD — A national organization announced that Illinois teachers will receive vital supplies for the upcoming school year.
That organization is Back 2 School America; they say they will give teachers much-needed supplies to 25 teachers as a part of their We Appreciate Teachers Campaign.
They will also treat the winners to a banquet in Chicago and out gift baskets during Teacher Appreciation Week in May.
These teachers are selected after being nominated for going above and beyond to support their students. Those interested in nominating a teacher can do so by visiting the Back School Website by April 1st.