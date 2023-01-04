Illinois Supreme Court won't have final ruling on Pretrial Fairness Act until March at the earliest

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — One of the most high-profile cases of 2023 will take at least a couple months to decide.
In late December, a Kankakee County judge ruled The Pretrial Fairness Act unconstitutional, at least momentarily derailing a major criminal justice reform that would eliminate cash bail in the 64 counties that filed suit.
In the days following the decision, several counties applied for temporary restraining orders to keep the piece of the controversial SAFE-T Act from going into effect.
Just before the new year, the state's supreme court ordered a stay on The Pretrial Fairness Act, meaning cash bail would stay in place throughout the entire state until the court made their ruling.
On Wednesday, both sets of lawyers agreed to an expedited appeal to get a decision as soon as possible.
However, according to the dates set out by an email from IL Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office implies that a ruling won't come down until March at the earliest.
Here are the dates that were laid out in the filing:
Record on appeal: Friday, January 20, 2023
Defendants-appellants’ opening brief: Thursday, January 26, 2023
Plaintiffs-appellees’ response brief: Friday, February 17, 2023
Defendants-appellants’ reply brief: Monday, February 27, 2023
Oral argument: In the March 2023 calendar