Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act, cash bail abolished

Justices had to answer whether or not the term "bail" inherently had a definition tied to money and whether or now Illinois lawmakers violated the "separation of powers."
Pritzker released the following statement on the Supreme Court ruling:
Ultimately, justices sided with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his associates who argued from the first Illinois Constitution in the 1800s that bail was not rooted money, but certain conditions which allowed their release before trial. They also agreed that "separation of powers" weren't violated with lawmakers amending policy, but not that state's constitution which would have required your vote on a future ballot.
All five Stateline counties were part of the lawsuit against ending cash bail, but now all five will have to follow the new policies, which also include which charges people can be released for ahead of their day in court.
In late November, lawmakers made changes to the SAFE-T Act to try and get more support from Republicans, but ultimately still faced a lawsuit from half of Illinois' elected state's attorneys.
The key issue sheriffs and state's attorneys posed was the "dangerousness" standard when it came to holding someone in jail before their trial. Prior to the amendment, opponents of the SAFE-T Act said the language would make it very difficult to prove someone was dangerous enough to keep in prison, even alleging that people accused of second degree murder would be back on the streets before their trial. Democrats looked to address this in the amendment by significantly widening the definition of "dangerous" to include being a threat to a named person, or the community at large.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley has been the closest of our five area state's attorneys to not joining the lawsuit, even saying he can understand some cases for eliminating cash bail in Illinois, but ultimately believed the law did violate the state's constitution.
Now, Hanley and other state's attorneys will need to figure out how to pay for several mandates included in this portion of the SAFE-T Act, which will cost Winnebago County millions in added labor costs.
Cash bail's end is effective September 18, or 60 days following this ruling.
The conclusion states,
"Sixty days after the filing of this opinion, on September 18, 2023, this court’s stay of pretrial release provisions in Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104 shall be vacated. On that date, the circuit courts are directed to conduct hearings consistent with Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104, and Illinois Supreme Court Rules implementing those pretrial release provisions shall become effective."