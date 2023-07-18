Illinois Supreme Court upholds SAFE-T Act, cash bail abolished

ILLINOIS — Illinois Supreme Court justices made a decision months in the making, upholding the controversial SAFE-T Act, particularly when it came to cash bail.

Read further:

Justices had to answer whether or not the term "bail" inherently had a definition tied to money and whether or now Illinois lawmakers violated the "separation of powers."

Pritzker released the following statement on the Supreme Court ruling:

Pritzker Statement on SAFE-T Act “I’m pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the SAFE-T Act and the elimination of cash bail. We can now move forward with historic reform to ensure pre-trial detainment is determined by the danger an individual poses to the community instead of by their ability to pay their way out of jail. My thanks to Attorney General Raoul’s office and the many people who worked tirelessly over the last months to defend these important reforms. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly and our many other partners as we transition to a more equitable and just Illinois.”

Ultimately, justices sided with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and his associates who argued from the first Illinois Constitution in the 1800s that bail was not rooted money, but certain conditions which allowed their release before trial. They also agreed that "separation of powers" weren't violated with lawmakers amending policy, but not that state's constitution which would have required your vote on a future ballot.

All five Stateline counties were part of the lawsuit against ending cash bail, but now all five will have to follow the new policies, which also include which charges people can be released for ahead of their day in court.

In late November, lawmakers made changes to the SAFE-T Act to try and get more support from Republicans, but ultimately still faced a lawsuit from half of Illinois' elected state's attorneys.

The key issue sheriffs and state's attorneys posed was the "dangerousness" standard when it came to holding someone in jail before their trial. Prior to the amendment, opponents of the SAFE-T Act said the language would make it very difficult to prove someone was dangerous enough to keep in prison, even alleging that people accused of second degree murder would be back on the streets before their trial. Democrats looked to address this in the amendment by significantly widening the definition of "dangerous" to include being a threat to a named person, or the community at large.

Winnebago County State's Attorney J Hanley has been the closest of our five area state's attorneys to not joining the lawsuit, even saying he can understand some cases for eliminating cash bail in Illinois, but ultimately believed the law did violate the state's constitution.

Now, Hanley and other state's attorneys will need to figure out how to pay for several mandates included in this portion of the SAFE-T Act, which will cost Winnebago County millions in added labor costs.

Cash bail's end is effective September 18, or 60 days following this ruling.

The conclusion states,

"Sixty days after the filing of this opinion, on September 18, 2023, this court’s stay of pretrial release provisions in Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104 shall be vacated. On that date, the circuit courts are directed to conduct hearings consistent with Public Acts 101-652 and 102-1104, and Illinois Supreme Court Rules implementing those pretrial release provisions shall become effective."

New speedy trial standards are also in effect as of the Supreme Court's ruling.

Update, 10:00 a.m.: The Fraternal Order of Police and Illinois State Senator Andrew Chesney have released statements.

Fraternal Order of Police statement “Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court confirms Illinois’ status as the state of lawlessness and disorder. The court ignored the pleas of nearly every prosecutor in the state of Illinois, Democrat and Republican, that the elimination of cash bail will put dangerous criminals back on the street, instead of keeping them in jail or forcing them to post cash bail as they await trial. Many of those offenders will commit crimes again within hours of their release. And who will have to arrest those offenders again and again? The police officers whose jobs have been made immeasurably more difficult by all of the new anti-law enforcement measures that are in place. Today’s ruling is a slap in the face to those who enforce our laws and the people those laws are supposed to protect.” -Fraternal Order of Police

Andrew Chesney statement “I am disappointed with the partisan Supreme Court’s ruling because the Legislature did indeed infringe upon the rights and responsibilities of the judicial branch of government when they stripped away judges’ abilities to set cash bail. The Democrat Party has enacted the most radical soft-on-crime policies in the country, and nobody in this state will be immune from the consequences. This pro-criminal brand of justice will put many criminals back on the streets within hours of a serious arrest. Crime victims and Illinois families will continue to feel less safe, and the State of Illinois will continue to grab national headlines for its growing crime rates.” -Andrew Chesney

Update, 12:28 p.m.: Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson released a statement, saying he was 'disappointed' with court ruling:

Syverson Cash Bail statement “State’s attorneys and law enforcement personnel from across Illinois have stated in no uncertain terms that their work – and the ultimate safety of their communities – will be threatened by many provisions of this controversial overhaul of the state’s criminal justice system. With crime increasing across the state, eliminating cash bail just puts more criminals back on the streets.” I am not surprised that the politically aligned Court would side with the Governor, but this is certainly not the ruling I had hoped for. It clearly sends yet another message that there are limited consequences for committing crimes in Illinois.”

Update, 12:32 p.m.: House Republican Leader Tony McCombie also released a response:

McCombie statement on Safe-T Act “Politically compelled public policy has never been in the best interest of the people. The liberal court’s decision today is not surprising, and this decision will undoubtedly hurt families and businesses around the state. Anyone that is familiar with the court system knows that this is not about the ability whether an offender can post bail, but a progressive movement to decriminalize crime and promote an environment for repeat offenders. This policy is not about bail reform, but about elevating criminals. The Illinois House Republicans will join families around the state to bring light to the failings of the liberal imbalance of the General Assembly. We know there is an approach to address comprehensive criminal justice reform, but that must start with offenders being held accountable for the crimes they commit. I look forward to working with victim advocates and our law enforcement partners to bring forth changes that ensure safe neighborhoods, thriving business districts and most importantly protect victims of crime.”

Update: 2:30 p.m.: State Representative John Cabello responds to Illinois Supreme Court ruling on "no cash bail":