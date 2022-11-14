 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TUESDAY TO
MIDNIGHT CST TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Snow with slushy accumulations on roadways expected.
Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM Tuesday to midnight CST Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during the
Tuesday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

Illinois Supreme Court holds Installation ceremony for new Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis

Theis

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Illinois Supreme Court held a special installation ceremony for the new Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis began her 3-year term last month.

Justice Theis said she plans to further the court's mission of ensuring judicial integrity and upholding the rule of law.

As Chief Justice, she will serve as the chief administrative officer of the statewide judicial system, with authority over more than 900 judges in the state.

"We're told that the judiciary is just another place of partisan politics, that what we do is gamesmanship. I will tell you, that is not my experience. That is not the truth." Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said.

Justice Theis is the fourth woman to serve as Chief Justice and the 122nd Chief Justice in Illinois history.

