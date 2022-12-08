Illinois Supreme Court announces new domestic violence committee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Supreme Court has announced the creation of the Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence.
“The Supreme Court wants to know how our state courts can better serve the needs of survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking,” Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis said.
“Changing technology, the upcoming SAFE-T Act and other legislative changes necessitate the need for a committee dedicated to these issues.”
The Supreme Court Committee on Domestic Violence is responsible for reviewing and making recommendations on matters regarding domestic violence, human trafficking, and the court system.
The Committee will analyze the impact of legislation as it relates to violence and trafficking and the court process.
The Chair of the Committee will be 17th Circuit Associate Judge Jennifer J. Clifford, Presiding Judge of Intimate Partner Domestic Violence Court, for a term expiring December 31, 2025.
Other appointed members to the committee include a number of leaders of anti-violence groups and multiple Illinois judges.