Illinois students lead nation in Advanced Placement exam performance, participation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois State Board of Education reported Friday that Illinois students' Advanced Placement (AP) performance and participation not only is bouncing back from the pandemic but has surpassed students nationwide.
According to data released by the College Board, Illinois had the biggest increase of any state in the percentage of high school graduates scoring a 3 or higher on the AP exam between 2012 and 2022.
The data also found that number of high school students taking dual-credit courses rose 30% since 2018.
61,500 students were enrolled in dual credits in 2018 to about 90,000 in 2022.
“The best investment we can make for our state’s future is in our young people—and that means making higher education more affordable. While we work to pass a state budget that includes historic investments in the MAP grant program, we’ve also prioritized expanding access to Advanced Placement programs in our state’s high schools—especially for low-income students,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“Through these investments, more Illinois students than ever before have the opportunity to save thousands of dollars in tuition costs as they further their education. It’s clear so many of our bright and talented young people are working hard to take advantage of those opportunities that will continue to benefit them after graduation.”
“Illinois students work hard. These impressive results in both AP and dual credit prove that our students are not only choosing to academically challenge themselves, but that they are exceeding expectations,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders.
“Congratulations to the tens of thousands of Illinois students across the state who, while up against the setback of an unprecedented pandemic, are leading the pack, preparing for successful futures, and earning well-deserved national recognition for their achievements."
"Broadening the invitation to AP courses has a powerful impact on students' college plans and career ambitions,” said Trevor Packer, Senior Vice President, AP & Instruction. “Illinois' success in preparing students for AP will have lasting benefits for students and their families.”
In 2022, more than one in four Illinois public high school graduates scored a 3 or higher on an AP exam.
Thanks to Public Act 99-0358 that was passed in 2015, a score of 3 or higher on an AP exam qualifies for free college credit at all Illinois public colleges and universities.
Participation numbers have continued to grow due to $3 million in supplemental funding from the state that reduces exam costs to only $7 for low-income students.
The funding also provides grant opportunities for districts looking to expand AP offerings, with priority given to districts that do not currently offer any AP courses.
The number of Illinois public high school graduates who took an AP exam during high school rose 42% over the last decade, compared to 14% increase nationwide.
In the year of 2022 alone, 55,025 Illinois graduates took an AP exam, with about 66% (36,240 students) scored a 3 or higher.
Both public and private Illinois high school students earned 137,446 qualifying AP scores of 3, 4, or 5 in 2022.
These scores then convert into almost 412,338 potential college credits.
With college credits costing $498.67 per unit, Illinois students and families can save more than $205 million on tuition and fees.
