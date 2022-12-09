Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett has died at 45

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — State Senator Scott Bennett (D-Champaign) was pronounced dead at 1:15 p.m. at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Champaign County Coroner Duana Northrup.
He was 45 years old.
Governor JB Pritzker released a statement regarding Bennett's passing:
“Today, the state of Illinois mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant and devoted father. Senator Scott Bennett was a good man who always operated with the best interest of his constituents in mind. Throughout his time in Springfield, he fiercely advocated for the institutions that shaped his life, from his upbringing on a Gibson City farm, all the way to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. The entire state is a better place thanks to his service. MK and I send our thoughts to his loving wife Stacy and their two beautiful children during this difficult period.”
Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton released her own statement on Bennett's death:
"Today, Illinois lost a dedicated public servant, an incredible leader, and a loving family man. I lost a fellow Illini and a friend. It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of State Senator Scott Bennett. Scott was a brilliant and loyal fighter who not only worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents but also to uplift people throughout the state. Scott understood that being a leader requires the courage to speak up and the heart to listen.
He collaborated with members from both sides of the aisle and always put what was best for Illinois first. Scott and I are both proud graduates of the University of Illinois. We would often greet each other with alumni pride. Scott brought energy and joy whenever he entered a room. I know that the halls of Springfield will have less joy because he is now gone. My husband Bryan and I extend our condolences to his wife, Stacy, and their children. We are praying for the family and all who love him including his colleagues in the General Assembly. May we all find comfort during this difficult time."
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs released this statement:
“I can’t believe Scott is gone. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and to me, one of my closest friends.
“He fought for people as an assistant state’s attorney and continued to fight for people as an Illinois State Senator. He was not afraid of the difficult issues and there was no challenge too big for him to tackle."
“Scott had a big laugh and an even bigger heart. He made friends easily, understood the value of hard work, and was quick with words of encouragement at just the right time. Certainly, he learned these truths from his family, which date back five generations in East Central Illinois. Today, they remain deeply committed to helping neighbors, especially their fellow farmers, because it simply is the right thing to do.
“Where he really shined, however, was with his wife, Stacy, and their twins. My heart breaks for their loss and the unimaginable grief and emptiness they must feel. I pray the memories they have of better times will strengthen and sustain them in the coming days, weeks, months, and years. I pray they will strengthen and sustain me too.”
“Farewell, Scott. You always will be my friend.”
Bennett was appointed to the Senate seat held by Frerichs after he was sworn-in as Illinois State Treasurer in 2015.
Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza shared condolences with family and friends of Bennett:
“What terrible, shocking news to hear of State Sen. Scott Bennett’s passing today. This is a heartbreaking and tragic loss for his wife and children. It is also an immeasurable loss for the state Senate, his constituents and the entire state of Illinois. He was a beloved colleague to all he served with. I had the honor and pleasure of working with Sen. Bennett – including recent discussions to increase awareness of autism in the workplace. He will be remembered for his warmth and wit. Not only was he one of the kindest legislators, but one of the most effective. May his family find peace as they grieve this tremendous loss. We will all miss him, and though his life was all too short, he leaves a lasting legacy. May he rest in God’s peace and eternal glory. To his family, thank you for sharing him with us. Scott will forever remain in my heart as well.”