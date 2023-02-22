Illinois State Police unveils new flags for Troop 1 and 3

PECATONICA — The Illinois State Police (ISP) today unveiled its new Troop 1 Guidon, or flag, in Pecatonica.
The Troop 3 Guidon was unveiled in Lockport.
On January 1, ISP reorganized from 21 patrol Districts across the state to 11 patrol Troops.
Troop 1 covers Carroll, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside, and Winnebago counties.
Troop 3 covers Boone, Cook, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.
“ISP takes pride in our paramilitary traditions while constantly evolving to better serve the public,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.
“The Guidon presented today to the Commander of Troop 1 is a symbol of our values and our officers’ commitment to the people they serve in this region.”
Each ISP Troop has its own flag representing the unit and a symbol of honor.
The ISP Guidon is green and gold and depicts an ISP Montana Peak on top of the ISP badge.
The flag will be passed on by each commander to their successors at the time of a change of command.
The establishment of patrol Troops allows ISP to refine its focus on violent crimes, continue its mission to reduce traffic fatalities, and schedule officers to respond to calls for service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
When comparing January of 2022 to January 2023, statewide there has been an 11% increase in traffic stops, an 18% increase in enforcement action (citations/warnings), and a 9% decrease in crashes.
In Troop 1, there was almost a 28% increase in enforcement action compared to January 2022.
In Troop 3, expressway shootings decreased by 38% in January 2023 compared January 2022, and was the second lowest number in almost two years.