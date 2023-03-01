Illinois State Police Troop 1 releases February DUI, violation enforcement numbers

Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 1 Commander, Captain Joseph Blanchette, announced Wednesday the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Lee and Winnebago County during February.
The ACE program works to remove dangerous DUI offenders from the road.
Alcohol and drug impairment is involved in more than 30% of all fatal car crashes in Illinois.
Over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois occur at night.
There is one alcohol-related traffic fatality every 53 minutes in the United States.
|Violations
|Enforcement Activity
|Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations
|0
|Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
|0
|Occupant Restraint Offenses
|1
|Registration Offenses
|9
|Driver's License Offenses
|5
|Insurance Violations
|6
|Total Citations/Arrests
|58/3
|Total Written Warnings
|27
The results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Ogle, Whiteside, and Winnebago County during February were also announced.
NITE patrols allowed the ISP to take actions in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.
|Violations
|Enforcement Activity
|Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citations
|2
|Other Alcohol/Drug Citations
|1
|Occupant Restraint Offenses
|2
|Registration Offenses
|24
|Driver's License Offenses
|11
|Insurance Violations
|9
|Total Citations/Arrests
|89/10
|Total Written Warnings
|56