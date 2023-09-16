Illinois State Police squad car struck while blocking traffic for celebration

CHICAGO, Ill. — On late Friday night, Sept. 15, a Jeep struck an Illinois State Police (ISP) official's vehicle blocking traffic.

On the ramp from southbound I-90 to Washington Street, Chicago, the trooper horizontally angled their vehicle – with emergency lights activated – to allow for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

After repositioning his squad car to allow for an emergency vehicle to pass, a Jeep broke through traffic and struck the back of the trooper's car.

The trooper was uninjured, as was the Jeep's driver 31 year-old Jose. M. Lazo of Chicago.

Lazo was issued citations for Scott's Law, the improper passing of an emergency vehicle, and an expired driver's license.

The Illinois State Police reports this as the fourteenth Scott's Law-related crash this year.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over," the ISP tells 13 WREX.

"A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years."

In 2022, ISP experienced 23 Scott's Law violations where eight troopers sustained injuries. The ISP reminds the public to move over and follow the law's requirements.