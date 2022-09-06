Illinois State Police squad car sideswiped in Scott's Law violation on September 5

CARMI — On September 5 around 7:49 p.m., an Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was struck in Scott's Law-related crash.
An ISP District 19 Trooper was stopped on the right shoulder with emergency lights turned on in Wayne County.
The Trooper was standing outside the vehicle helping another Trooper when the squad car was sideswiped.
A gray-colored Dodge half-ton pickup truck, traveling westbound on Interstate 64, failed to yield to the squad car and struck the left rear quarter panel area.
The Trooper was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Chesterfield resident Elvie J. Cagle was uninjured and issued a citation for a violation of "Scott's Law."
Scott's Law is defined as the "improper passing of an emergency vehicle and improper lane usage."
So far in 2022, there have been 18 ISP squad cars struck and 7 troopers in relation to the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the "Scott's Law."
ISP reminds drivers that when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with hazard lights activated, drivers must slow down and move over.
A person who violates the law commits a business offense and faces a fine between $250 and $10,000 for a first offense.