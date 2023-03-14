Illinois State Police report trend in road rage incidents

The Illinois State Police (ISP) is warning motorists about what appears to be an increasing trend in road rage incidents.
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of Chicago-area shootings handled by ISP.
This number is up from 12% in 2021.
Already in March 2023, road rage has been reported in at least nine Chicago-area expressway shootings. This is an addition to other types of road rage-related violence such as crashes and physical fights.
Victims increasingly report road rage as the reason behind these shootings.
Motorists should watch for these signs of road rage aggressive driving:
- Following behind too closely or tailgating
- Changing lanes improperly or erractically
- Illegally driving on the shoulder of the road, in a ditch, on a median, or onto a sidewalk
- Passing where prohibited
- Operation of a vehicle in an erratic, reckless, or careless way
- Suddenly changing speeds
- Failure to yield to the right-of-way
- Not obeying traffic laws, signs, or devices
- Not using turn signals
- Speeding in constructing zones
- Failing to yield to emergency personnel
- Driving too fast for conditions or in significant excess of posted speed limit
- Racing other cars
- Making an improper turn
Tips on how to avoid being the victim of road rage and aggressive drivers:
- If you are in the left lane and someone wants to pass, move to your right and allow them to pass
- Make sure that you have plenty of room and use your turn signal when merging
- If someone cuts you off, slow down and give the driver room to merge into your lane
- If a speeding driver is tailgating you, safely change lanes when you are able
- Making gestures might anger the other driver, so create distance and avoid confrontation
- If another driver is acting angry, don't make eye contact with them
- Call the police if you think a driver is following or harassing you.
If you are a victim of road rage, call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest police department to report it.