Illinois State Police release body cam video from Lamar Bell case

ROCKFORD – Illinois State Police have released body cam and dash cam video from the Lamar Bell case.

Bell died on July 17, 2023, following a traffic stop in Rockford near Kishwaukee Street and 10th Avenue.

According to State Police, while in a Trooper’s custody, Bell began exhibiting signs of a medical emergency associated with ingestion of narcotics.

Troopers also report narcotics were found in Bell’s vehicle.

Below are the videos released by Illinois State Police.

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised.

Illinois State Police provided the following information at the time of Bell's death.

On July 17 around 7:59 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper pulled over a car by the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street in Rockford.

During the stop, Bell, requested an ambulance be called to the location.

While on the scene, Bell started to show signs of a medical emergency associated with the consumption of narcotics.

Bell was taken to UW Health Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted did not show any traumatic injury to Bell, but support the consumption of narcotics.

This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be posted as they become available.